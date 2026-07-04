Skyward Strike: Overnight Drone Assault on Russian Ports

Russias Second City Of St Petersburg And The Surrounding Leningrad Region Came Under A Large Ukrainian Drone Attack Overnight On Saturday

Russia's iconic city St Petersburg and Leningrad region faced a significant drone attack, impacting key infrastructure, as confirmed by Russian and Ukrainian authorities. The port and oil facilities were notably affected, but fortunately, no casualties were reported in the main city's immediate aftermath.

Leningrad Governor Alexander Drozdenko revealed that drones had targeted the Vysotsk port, 170 km northwest of St Petersburg. This strategic port handles vital resources such as oil, grain, coal, and LNG. Impressively, he stated that 72 drones were intercepted over the region.

In a bold statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed attacks on Russian oil infrastructures that contribute financially to Russia's military operations. No confirmation yet from Russia on the attack near Kronstadt, a crucial naval base previously targeted in June.