Russias Second City Of St Petersburg And The Surrounding Leningrad Region Came Under A Large Ukrainian Drone Attack Overnight On Saturday

In a significant escalation, Russia's St Petersburg and its surrounding Leningrad region faced a major drone assault from Ukraine, targeting critical oil infrastructure and local ports. Authorities reported the strikes but confirmed no casualties.

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov described the incident affecting the city’s oil terminals, as drones also targeted the port of Vysotsk, which deals in oil, grain, coal, and liquefied natural gas. Leningrad Governor Alexander Drozdenko mentioned that 72 drones were intercepted in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Telegram that the attack disrupted infrastructure funding Russia’s war efforts, citing a hit on Kronstadt, a strategic military base. Amid escalating strikes on Russian energy resources this year, further incidents were reported across Bryansk, Crimea, and Pskov, indicating a broader tactical shift by Ukraine.