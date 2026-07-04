Drone Strikes Intensify: Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Hub

St Petersburg and the Leningrad region in Russia were targeted by Ukrainian drones in a large-scale overnight attack, striking ports and oil infrastructure. The Ukrainian President claimed the attack was aimed at Russian revenue sources for war. Similar attacks have been launched across other Russian regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Second City Of St Petersburg And The Surrounding Leningrad Region Came Under A Large Ukrainian Drone Attack Overnight On Saturday | Updated: 04-07-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 14:21 IST
Drone Strikes Intensify: Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Hub
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In a significant escalation, Russia's St Petersburg and its surrounding Leningrad region faced a major drone assault from Ukraine, targeting critical oil infrastructure and local ports. Authorities reported the strikes but confirmed no casualties.

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov described the incident affecting the city’s oil terminals, as drones also targeted the port of Vysotsk, which deals in oil, grain, coal, and liquefied natural gas. Leningrad Governor Alexander Drozdenko mentioned that 72 drones were intercepted in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Telegram that the attack disrupted infrastructure funding Russia’s war efforts, citing a hit on Kronstadt, a strategic military base. Amid escalating strikes on Russian energy resources this year, further incidents were reported across Bryansk, Crimea, and Pskov, indicating a broader tactical shift by Ukraine.

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