BRS Urges Telangana Government for Major Police Recruitment Expansion

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao has addressed an open letter to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calling for an increase in police recruitment vacancies from 5,000 to 20,000, emphasizing the struggles of unemployed youth in Telangana and highlighting unfulfilled promises by the Congress government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 16:00 IST
BRS Urges Telangana Government for Major Police Recruitment Expansion
BRS working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

K.T. Rama Rao, Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has penned an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, advocating for a substantial increase in police recruitment vacancies from 5,000 to 20,000. Rao's appeal is rooted in the growing discontentment among Telangana's unemployed youth, who feel thwarted by the current limited vacancies.

In the letter, Rao emphasizes the sacrifices made by aspirants from rural poor and middle-class backgrounds, who have dedicated years to preparing for police roles in challenging conditions. He criticizes the government's response, stating that announcing just 5,000 positions fails to meet the aspirations of the state's job seekers.

Rao highlights a significant discrepancy between vacant posts and announced recruitment numbers, urging the government to fulfill promises made during past campaigns. He emphasizes the necessity of timely issuance of recruitment notifications and adjustments to age limits for candidates, warning of potential large-scale movements by the BRS if demands remain unmet.

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