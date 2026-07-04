Telangana CM Backs Rahul Gandhi for PM, Calls for Continued Congress Rule

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy champions Rahul Gandhi as India's next Prime Minister, urging public support and gratitude towards Sonia Gandhi for Telangana's statehood. He reiterates Congress's intent to maintain power until 2034 and critiques the previous administration's financial mismanagement under KCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:44 IST
Telangana CM Backs Rahul Gandhi for PM, Calls for Continued Congress Rule
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo/@revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal from Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday endorsed Rahul Gandhi as the candidate for the next Prime Minister of India. Speaking at a public gathering in Midjil Mandal, CM Reddy emphasized the need for the public to support the Congress's long-term vision, attributing Telangana's statehood to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's efforts.

The Chief Minister boldly projected Congress's dominance until 2034, stating, "Congress must return to power, and Rahul Gandhi merits the Prime Minister role due to a historical necessity." With roots in Midjil Mandal, Reddy fondly recalled his political journey from a local leader to Chief Minister, urging further development in the region.

CM Reddy criticized predecessors like former CM KCR of the BRS for alleged corruption, highlighting a decade's worth of debt and adverse governance. He warned against restoring such a regime, pointing to Congress's achievements in welfare and development, contrasting them with the purported financial misconduct of KCR's administration.

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