High Stakes Legal Battle: Delhi Gymkhana Club Faces Eviction Challenge

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Union Government over eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The Club seeks a stay on proceedings initiated under the Public Premises Act, arguing premature termination of its lease during an ongoing civil suit. Further hearings are set for July 28, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:54 IST
High Stakes Legal Battle: Delhi Gymkhana Club Faces Eviction Challenge
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Union Government following applications by the Delhi Gymkhana Club and its Staff Welfare Association. The applications seek to halt eviction proceedings initiated under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan directed the respondents, including the Centre, to file their replies and scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 28, 2026. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared via video conference, acknowledging receipt of the application. The court extended time for the Centre's response, with Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the applicants.

The applications challenge a June 29, 2026, notice by the Estate Officer, demanding the Club's eviction from its premises on Safdarjung Road. The Club argues the notice is premature, claiming the termination of its lease is still under legal dispute. The petitioners warn that eviction proceedings could undermine their pending civil suit questioning the lease termination's validity.

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