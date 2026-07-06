Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Landslide Hits Pune Amidst Torrential Rains

A deadly landslide in Patal village, Maval Tensil of Pune district, has resulted in one fatality with two more feared trapped. A specialized team from the National Disaster Response Force is conducting rescue efforts amidst continuing heavy rains, following an emergency alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Landslide Hits Pune Amidst Torrential Rains
Rescue mission ongoing in Patal village of Maval Tensil after landslide (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a tragic development, a landslide has claimed one life and left two others feared trapped under debris in Patal village, located in the Maval Tensil of Pune district. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday, prompting an urgent response from both local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The District Information Office confirmed that a specialized 30-member NDRF team from the 5th Battalion, stationed in Pune, was deployed swiftly to manage the search and rescue operation. Under the leadership of Inspector Ravinder and supervised by Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma, the team is working tirelessly with advanced gear to safely navigate the challenging terrain.

This disaster coincides with heavy rainfall sweeping across Maharashtra, leading to a state-wide 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department. As emergency services coordinate efforts, Mumbai and its suburbs are bracing for further torrential rains, with substantial rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours, posing additional challenges to rescue operations.

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