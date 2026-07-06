Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Landslide Hits Pune Amidst Torrential Rains

In a tragic development, a landslide has claimed one life and left two others feared trapped under debris in Patal village, located in the Maval Tensil of Pune district. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday, prompting an urgent response from both local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The District Information Office confirmed that a specialized 30-member NDRF team from the 5th Battalion, stationed in Pune, was deployed swiftly to manage the search and rescue operation. Under the leadership of Inspector Ravinder and supervised by Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma, the team is working tirelessly with advanced gear to safely navigate the challenging terrain.

This disaster coincides with heavy rainfall sweeping across Maharashtra, leading to a state-wide 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department. As emergency services coordinate efforts, Mumbai and its suburbs are bracing for further torrential rains, with substantial rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours, posing additional challenges to rescue operations.