Baglihar Dam Gates Open Amid Rising Chenab, Indo-Pak Treaty Strain

Authorities have opened three gates of the Baglihar Dam due to rising water levels in the Chenab River amid continuous rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The action coincides with India reaffirming its stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, placing it in abeyance until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 12:08 IST
Baglihar Dam Gates Open Amid Rising Chenab, Indo-Pak Treaty Strain
Authorities opened three gates of the Baglihar Dam (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have opened three gates of the Baglihar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district as relentless rainfall caused a significant rise in water levels in the Chenab River. The administration is working closely with concerned departments to monitor weather conditions and remain on high alert for any emergency situations.

This development comes as India recently reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will remain pending until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism. During a media briefing, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India's position remains unchanged, demanding credible action from Islamabad.

India’s steadfast stance follows the continued closure of the Baglihar Dam gates after the suspension of the treaty due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project, essential for the region’s power generation and water regulation, is governed under this treaty, which allocates specific water rights and usage between India and Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026