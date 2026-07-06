Baglihar Dam Gates Open Amid Rising Chenab, Indo-Pak Treaty Strain

Authorities have opened three gates of the Baglihar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district as relentless rainfall caused a significant rise in water levels in the Chenab River. The administration is working closely with concerned departments to monitor weather conditions and remain on high alert for any emergency situations.

This development comes as India recently reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will remain pending until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism. During a media briefing, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India's position remains unchanged, demanding credible action from Islamabad.

India’s steadfast stance follows the continued closure of the Baglihar Dam gates after the suspension of the treaty due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project, essential for the region’s power generation and water regulation, is governed under this treaty, which allocates specific water rights and usage between India and Pakistan.