India's Coastal Frontiers: A Hub for Illicit Arms and Drug Trafficking

India's western coastline, spanning Gujarat and Maharashtra, is rapidly becoming a strategic concern for security agencies due to its use as a major maritime route for smuggling illegal arms from Pakistan into the country. This alarming revelation comes from a government assessment report submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The comprehensive report, informed by intelligence from various security agencies, highlights that the South Asian arms trafficking network infiltrates India through both land and sea. One prominent route penetrates via the land borders in Punjab and Rajasthan, while another increasingly exploits maritime gateways along the Gujarat and Maharashtra coastlines.

Officials have noted how traffickers leverage fishing vessels and small coastal crafts that easily bypass traditional maritime surveillance, operating below standard detection thresholds. These operations have forced security agencies to heighten vigilance, ensuring enhanced coastal security measures are in place to dismantle transnational arms smuggling networks.