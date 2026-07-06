Mojtaba Khamenei: Iran’s Shadowy Supreme Leader Ascends Amid Controversy

Iran recently held state funeral ceremonies for its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but notable by his absence was the newly appointed successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, fueling rumors concerning his health and leadership capabilities.

Mojtaba remained out of public view, unlike his brothers, due to purported security concerns. This 56-year-old cleric, selected by a powerful assembly, has largely maintained a low profile, only surfacing in written statements, though authorities note his quick recovery from injuries sustained in the fatal strike against his father by the U.S.-Israeli coalition.

Identified as a behind-the-scenes 'gatekeeper', Mojtaba’s proximity to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps grants him considerable influence over Iran’s political landscape. His ascension has been marked by controversy, especially due to his minimal public engagements and the unceremonious elevation to Ayatollah. Sources reveal hesitancy within Iran’s clerical and political spheres about his leadership, given his lineage and supposed lack of conventional qualifications for the role.