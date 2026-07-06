Leadership Shake-Up at Ram Mandir Trust as New Interim General Secretary is Appointed

In a significant leadership reshuffle, the Ram Mandir Trust has appointed Krishna Mohan as the interim General Secretary. This decision follows the accepted resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra amidst an investigation into alleged donations misappropriation. These changes emerged from a high-level board meeting on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:42 IST
Leadership Shake-Up at Ram Mandir Trust as New Interim General Secretary is Appointed
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the successor to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, announced on Monday the appointment of Krishna Mohan as the interim General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust. This move comes in the wake of a board meeting addressing the concerning allegations of fund mismanagement.

Nayan Das confirmed that influential figures Gopal Rao and Champat Rao were not in attendance at the meeting. The Trust formally acknowledged the resignations of former General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra, who stepped down amid an investigation regarding potential embezzlement involving temple donations.

Reflecting on the leadership changes, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj expressed the collective distress felt by the organization. He emphasized the gravity of the situation, underscoring that the main focus is on ensuring justice and rectifying the atmosphere that allowed such irregularities. The meeting, originally scheduled for a later date, was advanced due to the urgent developments, and saw participation from prominent spiritual leaders and officials.

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