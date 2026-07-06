Trump's Unprecedented FIFA Intervention: A Controversial Call

President Donald Trump urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review a red card given to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun during the World Cup. Trump labeled the officiating decision as 'horrible.' His intervention has attracted significant attention and an angry response from Belgium as they prepare to face the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday He Asked Fifa President Gianni Infantino To Review A Red Card Issued To Us Striker Folarin Balogun | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:06 IST
Trump's Unprecedented FIFA Intervention: A Controversial Call
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In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump on Monday called upon FIFA President Gianni Infantino to reassess the red card issued to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun. The incident occurred ahead of a crucial World Cup match against Belgium, prompting international scrutiny of FIFA's disciplinary actions.

'I simply requested a review because I didn't believe it was a foul,' Trump remarked at the Oval Office. He described the play as a collision between two athletes at full speed, rather than an infraction, and applauded FIFA's decision to suspend the red card.

Trump, denying any undue pressure on FIFA, emphasized the importance of having the U.S.'s top players on the field, suggesting that failure to overturn the decision could render the match 'rigged,' paralleling his disputed claims about the 2020 presidential election.

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