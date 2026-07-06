Centrist Hopefuls Battle for Business Trust Ahead of French Election

Leading Centrist Presidential Hopefuls Are Promising Corporate France They Can Tame The Public Finances Without Undermining Growth

Centrist presidential contenders in France are intensifying efforts to assure the corporate sector of their commitment to fiscal discipline, pledging reforms without sacrificing growth. As the political landscape heats up ahead of the 2027 elections, business leaders are eager for stability amid rising concerns over a potential far-right victory.

Former Prime Ministers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal emerged prominently at a business gathering in Aix-en-Provence, focusing on promises to fix the country's finances. Attal advocated for a business-like approach to governance, stressing accountability for underperformance, while Philippe hinted at constitutional reforms to enhance budget discipline.

French corporate leaders, historically wary of far-right influences, now seek to understand their economic strategies better as opinion polls suggest a possible threat. The political center grapples with distinguishing its economic vision to address the nation's debt burden, with centrist candidates left to define their unique fiscal approaches.