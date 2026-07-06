Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Sweeping Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced an extensive administrative reshuffle, impacting a total of 34 bureaucrats. This sweeping decision, effective immediately, includes the transfer and posting of 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant issued the orders, marking significant changes across various government departments, district administrations, municipal corporations, and state-run institutions. The government emphasized that these realignments are meant to serve the public interest, with further orders anticipated for officials awaiting adjustments.

Prominent among the reassignments is Dr. Abhishek Jain, a 2002 batch IAS officer, who has taken on additional duties as Financial Commissioner (Appeals). Other notable changes include Sudesh Kumar Mokhta's appointment as Secretary (Cooperation), and substantial alterations in positions at the district level, underscoring the government's strategic focus on operational efficiency.