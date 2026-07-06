Irans Theocratic Rulers Are Mobilising Mass Crowds Of The Revolutionary Faithful On The Streets Of Tehran

Iranian authorities have mobilized mass crowds in Tehran for the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in recent U.S.-Israeli strikes. The large gatherings signal defiance to external and internal critics, but experts argue they don't reflect genuine support for the regime.

Despite Tehran being packed with mourners, analysts highlight that historical precedent shows such attendance shouldn't be seen as endorsement of the Islamic Republic. Many attendees cite religious duty or historical interest, rather than political allegiance, as their reasons for being present.

The nation grapples with economic stagnation worsened by war and sanctions, causing widespread discontent. Recent protests echo dissatisfaction not just with the government's economic handling, but also with political repression. The internal divisions remain palpable even amid the solemn atmosphere of mourning.