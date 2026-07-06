Amit Shah Celebrates Mookerjee's Legacy on 125th Birth Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, describing the day as emotionally significant. Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions to abrogate Article 370, fulfilling Mookerjee's vision of a fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public event, Shah emphasized Mookerjee's dedication to integrating Kashmir with India, which led him to resign from the first independent Cabinet over the Nehru-Liaquat Pact. Mookerjee criticized the pact for ignoring Hindu concerns in Pakistan while favoring Muslims in India. Today, his 125-foot statue's foundation was laid in Bengal.

Highlighting ongoing policy initiatives, Shah spoke on citizenship reforms through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the committee formed for the Uniform Civil Code, ensuring their implementation in West Bengal. He praised law and order improvements through the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Amendment Bill, 2026, and reiterated BJP's aims to curb criminal activities and infiltrations.