Deepening Ties: India and UAE Bolster Economic Partnership

Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali to strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and trade under the CEPA framework. As top trading partners, India and UAE aim for $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:26 IST
Deepening Ties: India and UAE Bolster Economic Partnership
Piyush Goyal with Abdulnasser Alshaali (Photo/@PiyusgGoyalOffice). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to bolster international relations, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal conducted a meeting with Abdulnasser Alshaali, the Ambassador of the UAE to India. The discussions were centered on advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as announced through a social media update from Goyal's office.

The meeting holds importance in the context of enhanced trade and investments between the two nations, driven by the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), effective since May 2022. This agreement has catalyzed bilateral trade, facilitated market access, and spurred investment across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, fintech, and food processing.

As bilateral trade continues to grow, with a target of reaching USD 100 billion by 2030, the partnership between the two countries extends beyond trade. It encompasses renewable energy, digital payments, and supply chain resilience. The meeting marks a strategic engagement as the Commerce Ministry aims to expand India's economic footprint in West Asia, reinforcing collaboration in multilateral arenas.

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