Hannah Waddingham Dismisses Female James Bond Role

Hannah Waddingham has tackled the longstanding debate regarding a female James Bond, stating female actors have more diverse opportunities than the iconic 007 role. Speaking at a screening for the upcoming series 'Ride or Die', the 51-year-old actor expressed her personal lack of interest in portraying the legendary spy, People reports.

Waddingham delved into her inclination towards playing strong female characters, highlighting their emotional complexity over physical strength. "It's their inherent truth and quiet nature that captivate me first," she commented. "I'm intrigued by their solitary fears, aspirations, and character quirks," she continued.

When queried about her desire to play Bond, Waddingham responded decisively, "No! Definitely not! This new role is my version of 007. Women have a broader range of narratives to pursue." In 'Ride or Die', Waddingham stars as Judith Burton, an assassin whose life spirals when her best friend stumbles into her chaotic world.

The series creator, Tessa Coates, captivated Waddingham with her compelling pitch. Octavia Spencer, co-starring in the series, echoed this sentiment, stating she was mesmerized by Coates' unique proposition. The show celebrates mature female leads in dynamic roles. "It's centered around two capable women of a certain age, engaging in both action and comedy with heart," Spencer noted.

Recalling her reaction to the show's script, Waddingham initially misunderstood her purpose in discussions, suspecting she was a casting consultant. "Upon hearing the pitch, I assumed it was an adviser's role, but was thrilled to be considered for Judith Burton," Waddingham shared, laughing at the mix-up along with Coates and Spencer. The series is slated to premiere on Prime Video on July 15, featuring both Waddingham and Spencer in leading roles.