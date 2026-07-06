Telangana's Vision: Eco-Tourism and Global Connectivity

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed transforming Hyderabad and Bharat Future City into major tourism hubs. This includes developing eco-tourism projects, modernizing infrastructures, and preparing for the Global Investment Summit. Key projects include Taramati Baradari and Durgam Cheruvu, with special attention to heritage sites and forest lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:10 IST
Telangana's Vision: Eco-Tourism and Global Connectivity
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, unveiled ambitious plans to bolster tourism in Hyderabad and the Bharat Future City during a recent meeting with the Tourism Department. He emphasized creating a comprehensive action plan to promote eco-tourism within the Core Urban Region (CURE) area, aiming to transform it into a leading tourist destination.

In a concerted effort to enhance the region's attractiveness, Reddy instructed officials to develop Taramati Baradari and Durgam Cheruvu with modern facilities, while also reviewing proposals for modernizing the Manjira and Dilkusha guest houses. Further, he identified Vikarabad as a crucial area under the Tourism Hub Development Scheme, proposing the development of the Veerabhadra Swamy Temple as a spiritual tourism center.

The Chief Minister also focused on preserving heritage and environment by directing the creation of a tourist-friendly zone around the Puranapul bridge and proposing the development of forest lands into eco-parks. Preparations for the upcoming Global Investment Summit were also discussed, aiming at seamless coordination across government departments.

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