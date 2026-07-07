Law Ministry Charts Reform Roadmap for a Future-Ready Legal System

India's Ministry of Law and Justice has outlined a fresh reform agenda that places technology, simpler laws and citizen-focused governance at the centre of its vision for the country's legal system, following a two-day Reforms Utsav & Chintan Shivir held in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The event brought together senior officials from the Legislative Department and the Department of Legal Affairs to examine the future of legal administration and identify practical steps that can strengthen institutions while supporting the national goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Ministry focuses on modern legal governance and digital transformation

The Reforms Utsav & Chintan Shivir 2026 took place on July 4 and 5 at Gyan Sarovar in Mount Abu, where discussions revolved around building a legal ecosystem that is more efficient, transparent and responsive to the needs of citizens. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the event and encouraged officers to use the gathering as an opportunity to reflect on the Ministry's recent achievements while preparing a roadmap for future reforms.

He urged participants to think beyond routine administrative work and develop ideas that could improve legal governance, legislative processes and institutional functioning over the coming years. The objective was not only to review existing systems but also to prepare the Ministry for emerging challenges through innovation and collaborative policymaking.

Secretary of the Legislative Department and the Department of Legal Affairs, Dr. Rajiv Mani, presented the Ministry's broader vision of creating a legal framework that is efficient, accessible and ready to meet future demands while supporting India's long-term development ambitions.

Brainstorming sessions produce a detailed reform blueprint

The programme included focused breakout sessions where senior officers discussed ways to improve legal governance through technology, institutional reforms and stronger administrative practices. Participants exchanged ideas on legislative drafting, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, governance reforms and capacity building, with an emphasis on finding practical solutions that can be implemented across the Ministry.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Additional Secretary in the Legislative Department, introduced the objectives of the event and outlined the expected outcomes before the brainstorming sessions began. Throughout the two-day exercise, officials explored ways to simplify legal processes, improve service delivery and encourage innovation within the country's legal institutions.

The discussions eventually resulted in the preparation of a comprehensive vision document containing detailed reform proposals, recommendations for institutional strengthening and practical implementation measures that will guide the Ministry's future initiatives.

Sankalp Patra sets the direction for future reforms

The concluding session saw the release of a "Sankalp Patra" by Dr. Rajiv Mani, capturing the collective commitments made by officers of both departments during the Chintan Shivir. The document reaffirms their dedication to upholding the Constitution, the rule of law and the highest standards of integrity while contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The resolution also commits the departments to making laws and legal processes simpler, clearer and easier for citizens to access while promoting evidence-based legislative drafting and stronger legal governance. It places significant emphasis on the responsible use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to build future-ready institutions capable of delivering better public services.

Another key commitment is to nurture a culture of continuous learning, collaboration and reform, allowing institutions to evolve alongside changing social and technological needs. The Sankalp Patra concludes with a pledge to serve the nation with integrity, dedication and a shared sense of purpose.

Closing the event, Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulated officers from both departments for their active participation and appreciated the thoughtful discussions that shaped the reform agenda. He said the collective effort reflects the Ministry's commitment to building a modern legal ecosystem driven by innovation, transparency and institutional excellence, ensuring that India's legal and legislative framework continues to evolve in step with the country's aspirations for 2047.