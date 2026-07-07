Delhi Launches Ambitious 'Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation' Campaign

Delhi's skyline is set to become greener as Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh spearheads the 'Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation Campaign.' This grand initiative is part of a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the nation to engage in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, planting a tree in honor of one's mother.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the ambitious plantation drive, underlining the government's commitment to environmental sustainability. Shah was present at the Central Ridge area, where he personally planted a sapling, reinforcing the symbolic gesture of nurturing the earth as mothers nurture lives.

Launched on World Environment Day, Prime Minister Modi's campaign aims to boost forest cover and promote sustainable development across India. This initiative is a heartfelt tribute to motherhood while driving public engagement in environmental preservation, as ministries across the country align to support this green endeavor.