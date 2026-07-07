Kazakhstan's President Eligible for New Term Under New Constitution

Kazakhstans Constitutional Court Said On Tuesday That President Kassymjomart Tokayev Is Eligible To Seek A New Term Under The New Constitution That Took Effect Last Week Tokayev Was Previously Limited To A Single Term That Expires In

Kazakhstan's constitutional court has made a pivotal decision allowing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pursue another term in office. This comes after the introduction of a new constitution.

The ruling signifies a departure from the previous limitation that restricted Tokayev to a single term scheduled to conclude in 2029.

This change opens the door for potential continued leadership from Tokayev, under the updated legal framework.