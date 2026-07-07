Kazakhstan's President Eligible for New Term Under New Constitution
Kazakhstan's constitutional court announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev can seek a new term under the country's new constitution, which came into effect last week. Previously, Tokayev was limited to a single term set to end in 2029.
Kazakhstan's constitutional court has made a pivotal decision allowing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pursue another term in office. This comes after the introduction of a new constitution.
The ruling signifies a departure from the previous limitation that restricted Tokayev to a single term scheduled to conclude in 2029.
This change opens the door for potential continued leadership from Tokayev, under the updated legal framework.