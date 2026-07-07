Europe Faces Intensifying Heatwave

The World Health Organization Warned On Tuesday That Europe Could Face More Deadly Weeks Ahead

In a stark warning issued on Tuesday, the World Health Organization cautioned that Europe could be bracing for 'more deadly weeks' as a formidable heatwave begins to form over the Atlantic Ocean.

This looming weather event is expected to bring heightened temperatures and extreme conditions to much of the continent, prompting emergency alerts.

Authorities are on high alert as they prepare for the impending impact, which could exacerbate health and safety issues across the region.