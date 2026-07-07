Rapid Spread: Ebola’s Unyielding Grip on Congo

The Ebola Outbreak In Congo Has Not Yet Stabilised And Is Still Expanding

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains a growing concern, with the virus showing no signs of stabilizing, according to a World Health Organization official.

As of now, the country faces 1,561 confirmed cases and 506 fatalities, making it the deadliest bout of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is neither proven treatment nor cure. "Unfortunately, the outbreak remains in its expansion phase," said Dr. Anne Ancia, WHO representative in Congo, during a video briefing from Bunia, the epidemic's epicenter.

Major hurdles persist, such as nearly saturated treatment centers operating at 90% capacity and infected individuals in Mongbwalu spreading the virus due to lack of local treatment facilities. "The fragility of the health system, population movement, and persistent insecurity are complicating the efforts to control the outbreak," Dr. Ancia stated.