Rapid Spread: Ebola’s Unyielding Grip on Congo

The Ebola outbreak in Congo continues to expand, driven by population movement and a fragile health system. With 1,561 confirmed cases and 506 deaths, the outbreak remains a significant challenge, exacerbated by near-capacity treatment centers and persistent insecurity, according to WHO's Dr. Anne Ancia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Ebola Outbreak In Congo Has Not Yet Stabilised And Is Still Expanding | Updated: 07-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 14:50 IST
Rapid Spread: Ebola’s Unyielding Grip on Congo
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The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains a growing concern, with the virus showing no signs of stabilizing, according to a World Health Organization official.

As of now, the country faces 1,561 confirmed cases and 506 fatalities, making it the deadliest bout of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is neither proven treatment nor cure. "Unfortunately, the outbreak remains in its expansion phase," said Dr. Anne Ancia, WHO representative in Congo, during a video briefing from Bunia, the epidemic's epicenter.

Major hurdles persist, such as nearly saturated treatment centers operating at 90% capacity and infected individuals in Mongbwalu spreading the virus due to lack of local treatment facilities. "The fragility of the health system, population movement, and persistent insecurity are complicating the efforts to control the outbreak," Dr. Ancia stated.

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