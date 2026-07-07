Pakistan's Education Emergency: Unveiling Systemic Failures

Over 25 million school-age children in Pakistan remain out of the education system despite a national emergency declaration. Reports highlight poor policy implementation, weak institutions, and funding issues. The CSA calls for improved data systems and targeted incentives to tackle the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:06 IST
Pakistan's Education Emergency: Unveiling Systemic Failures
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Despite the Pakistani government's declaration of a National Education Emergency over two years ago, over 25 million school-age children are still out of the education system, according to Geo News. This continues to highlight significant policy and governance failures in addressing the crisis.

A policy review by the Civil Services Academy (CSA) indicates the education crisis is less about planning deficiencies and more about execution failures, weak institutions, inadequate funding, and fragmented administration. It estimates that Pakistan hosts the world's second-largest population of out-of-school children, with numbers between 25.1 million and 26 million.

The report suggests that existing education roadmaps under the National Education Action Plan 2026 have largely faltered due to governance issues and implementation gaps. Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan face distinct but severe challenges, from high dropout rates to infrastructural deficiencies. The CSA recommends measures including the establishment of a national student database, expanding school shifts, and introducing performance-based funding to improve the situation.

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