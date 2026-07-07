Strait of Hormuz Tensions: LNG Tanker Hit Amid Iran-U.S. Conflict

A Qatari Lng Tanker Suffered Significant Damage After The Vessel Was Hit As It Travelled Through The Omani Side Of The Strait Of Hormuz

A Qatari LNG tanker, Al Rekayyat, sustained major damage after reportedly being struck by missiles from Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz. This is the first such incident involving a Qatari vessel since the Iran war began in February. Despite the damage, no casualties were reported, and the crew is safe.

The attack underscores the persistent threat to shipping around the Strait, despite interim safety agreements between Washington and Tehran. Iran’s control of this critical passageway, through which a significant portion of the world's oil is transported, remains a contentious issue amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions.

Reports from multiple sources suggest other commercial ships may have also been targeted. The global community remains on edge, with U.S. officials renewing threats, and indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran showing little progress towards peace.