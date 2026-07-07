Legal Clash: PTI Challenges Pakistan's Justice System for Khan's Rights

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has intensified its efforts to secure a meeting between its legal team and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, imprisoned in Adiala Jail. PTI has nominated six lawyers for this task, highlighting ongoing administrative non-compliance with judicial mandates, as reported by Dawn.

The Islamabad High Court previously ordered regular meetings between Khan, his legal counsel, and family members; however, these have been consistently ignored. Advocate Awais Younas Chaudhry submitted a new list of lawyers to the jail, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja, in a continued push for compliance.

Amidst this legal standoff, Imran Khan's sisters plan to visit Adiala Jail, seeking access denied for months. PTI views Khan's incarceration and over 180 charges as a politically motivated crackdown, further straining Pakistan's justice system's credibility.