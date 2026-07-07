Global Expansion of PAC-3 Missile Production

The United States Does Not Rule Out A Production Of Lockheed Martins Advanced Pac Patriot Missiles Outside The Country

The United States is open to the idea of producing Lockheed Martin's advanced PAC-3 Patriot missiles outside its borders, as revealed by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffy.

This consideration was discussed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, highlighting ongoing defense industry discussions.

Michael Duffy, addressing a query at a defense industry gathering, expressed openness to the international production of PAC-3 missiles, marking a significant potential shift in defense manufacturing strategy.