Global Expansion of PAC-3 Missile Production

The United States is considering the possibility of manufacturing Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 Patriot missiles outside the country, according to U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffy. This potential expansion was discussed during a defense industry gathering held alongside the NATO summit in Ankara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Does Not Rule Out A Production Of Lockheed Martins Advanced Pac Patriot Missiles Outside The Country | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:02 IST
Global Expansion of PAC-3 Missile Production

The United States is open to the idea of producing Lockheed Martin's advanced PAC-3 Patriot missiles outside its borders, as revealed by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffy.

This consideration was discussed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, highlighting ongoing defense industry discussions.

Michael Duffy, addressing a query at a defense industry gathering, expressed openness to the international production of PAC-3 missiles, marking a significant potential shift in defense manufacturing strategy.

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