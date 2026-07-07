Global Expansion of PAC-3 Missile Production
The United States is considering the possibility of manufacturing Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 Patriot missiles outside the country, according to U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffy. This potential expansion was discussed during a defense industry gathering held alongside the NATO summit in Ankara.
The United States is open to the idea of producing Lockheed Martin's advanced PAC-3 Patriot missiles outside its borders, as revealed by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffy.
This consideration was discussed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, highlighting ongoing defense industry discussions.
Michael Duffy, addressing a query at a defense industry gathering, expressed openness to the international production of PAC-3 missiles, marking a significant potential shift in defense manufacturing strategy.