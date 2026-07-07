Ukraine's Strategic Moves: New Drone Deals at NATO Summit

Ukraine Plans To Sign New Drone Deals And Other Agreements With Partners At The Nato Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has announced the nation's intention to sign new drone deals and other agreements with partners at the NATO summit held in Ankara.

According to Zelenskiy, Ukraine anticipates a 'strong and productive' summit. During the event, he is scheduled to conduct nearly 20 bilateral meetings with world leaders.

Ukraine aims to fortify its air defense capabilities by securing new systems and missiles, as well as addressing the issue of production licenses, as stated by Zelenskiy on X.