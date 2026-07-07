Ukraine's Strategic Moves: New Drone Deals at NATO Summit
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's plans to finalize new drone deals and other agreements during the NATO summit in Ankara. The summit is expected to be strong and productive, with nearly 20 bilateral meetings. A focus on strengthening air defense and securing production licenses is underway.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has announced the nation's intention to sign new drone deals and other agreements with partners at the NATO summit held in Ankara.
According to Zelenskiy, Ukraine anticipates a 'strong and productive' summit. During the event, he is scheduled to conduct nearly 20 bilateral meetings with world leaders.
Ukraine aims to fortify its air defense capabilities by securing new systems and missiles, as well as addressing the issue of production licenses, as stated by Zelenskiy on X.