Wayanad Landslide: Tragedy Strikes as Calls for Accountability Intensify

A deadly landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, claimed two lives while sparking calls for accountability over alleged negligence. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed deep condolences and called for urgent support for victims. Authorities accuse contractors of ignoring warnings, fueling the 'man-made' disaster narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:16 IST
Wayanad Landslide: Tragedy Strikes as Calls for Accountability Intensify
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wayanad, Kerala, faced a somber day on Tuesday as a landslide took the lives of two individuals, prompting a flurry of condolences and urgent calls for action and support. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, representing Wayanad, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and urged United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to rally behind those impacted by the disaster. The landslide, occurring at a tunnel construction site, has left rescue teams scrambling to reach those still trapped.

In a public statement, Priyanka Gandhi conveyed her heartfelt condolences, emphasizing the coordinated relief efforts spearheaded by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. She assured the public that police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers are actively engaged in relief operations. Additionally, ministers T Siddique and AP Anil Kumar are en route to the scene to provide further assistance.

Controversy surrounds the cause of the landslide as accusations of negligence surface. CM Satheesan criticized contractors for ignoring directives to clear excavated soil, despite warnings from the district authorities. Minister T Siddique echoed these sentiments, calling the landslide a 'man-made' catastrophe for which authorities had previously issued cautionary communications to Konkan Railways, yet no preventative action transpired. Eight survivors, including Hira Kumar, Dileep, and others, have been hospitalized with injuries. (ANI)

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