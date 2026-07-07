Wayanad Landslide: Tragedy Strikes as Calls for Accountability Intensify

Wayanad, Kerala, faced a somber day on Tuesday as a landslide took the lives of two individuals, prompting a flurry of condolences and urgent calls for action and support. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, representing Wayanad, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and urged United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to rally behind those impacted by the disaster. The landslide, occurring at a tunnel construction site, has left rescue teams scrambling to reach those still trapped.

In a public statement, Priyanka Gandhi conveyed her heartfelt condolences, emphasizing the coordinated relief efforts spearheaded by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. She assured the public that police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers are actively engaged in relief operations. Additionally, ministers T Siddique and AP Anil Kumar are en route to the scene to provide further assistance.

Controversy surrounds the cause of the landslide as accusations of negligence surface. CM Satheesan criticized contractors for ignoring directives to clear excavated soil, despite warnings from the district authorities. Minister T Siddique echoed these sentiments, calling the landslide a 'man-made' catastrophe for which authorities had previously issued cautionary communications to Konkan Railways, yet no preventative action transpired. Eight survivors, including Hira Kumar, Dileep, and others, have been hospitalized with injuries. (ANI)