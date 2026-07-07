Gujarat High Court's Landmark Verdict in 2008 Ahmedabad Bomb Blast Case: Justice Delivered

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has lauded the Gujarat High Court's pivotal verdict on the 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Bomb Blasts. Describing the judgment as historic, Sanghavi emphasized its significance in sending a powerful message against terrorism, not just in India, but globally.

Speaking from Gandhinagar's GIFT City, Sanghavi reflected on the tragic events of July 26, 2008, which claimed many innocent lives. He affirmed that justice has been served for the victims, their families, and Gujarat's people. The High Court's decision to uphold the trial court's sentence, confirming the death penalty for 38 terrorists and life imprisonment for 11, stands as one of India's most significant judicial outcomes. Sanghavi extended gratitude to the High Court, trial court, and diligent investigation teams for their unwavering pursuit of justice.

The Deputy CM further announced the allocation of financial aid as per the High Court's direction — Rs 10 lakh for families of those deceased, and Rs 5 lakh for individuals critically injured. He reiterated the government’s firm support for affected families, underlining the state's commitment to combating terrorism and upholding national integrity.