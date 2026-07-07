Karkardooma Court Postpones Verdict on Ankit Sharma Murder Case to July

The Karkardooma Court has deferred its judgment until July 13 in the case involving the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. Former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and others face severe charges, including murder and promoting community enmity, based on the father's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:57 IST
Karkardooma Court Postpones Verdict on Ankit Sharma Murder Case to July
Tahir Hussain and other accused persons from Karkardooma Court. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karkardooma Court has postponed the verdict until July 13 on the murder case of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, who was tragically killed during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. His lifeless body was discovered in a drain. Tahir Hussain, a former Municipal Corporation of Delhi councillor, along with 10 other individuals, stands accused in this highly publicized case.

The investigation commenced following an FIR lodged by Ankit Sharma's father at the Dayal Pur police station. The Delhi Police charge sheet named several suspects, including Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoib Alam alias Bobby, and Muntajim alias Musa, alongside Tahir Hussain.

On March 23, 2023, the court introduced charges encompassing criminal conspiracy, rioting, and promoting communal enmity against the accused. Additional charges were levied, including offenses under the Arms Act against Salman and Nazim. Tahir Hussain also faces charges of provocative statements and abetment, with Musa held accountable for being a proclaimed offender.

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