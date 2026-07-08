Tensions Surge as US Revokes Oil License Amid Hormuz Incidents

The United States has taken a bold step by revoking a general license that authorized the sale of Iranian oil. A U.S. official highlighted the 'wholly unacceptable' nature of Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz, which involves recent attacks on tankers in this critical waterway. This development led to a more than 3% rise in oil prices.

Despite the tension, U.S. negotiators are still working towards a final agreement with Iran, aiming to mitigate further conflicts. Reports of three tankers being struck by unidentified projectiles in the Strait were confirmed by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), though Tehran has yet to respond or claim responsibility for these incidents.

The revocation poses a significant threat to the already fragile diplomatic ties between Washington and Tehran, potentially disrupting ongoing negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions and economic sanctions. As the Strait of Hormuz remains a vital point for global energy transit, any prolonged disturbances could exacerbate energy prices, affecting consumers and governments around the world.