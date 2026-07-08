Wayanad Landslide: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Heavy Rainfall Warning

Rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad continue following a landslide at the Kalladi tunnel site, which claimed three lives and left five missing. Heavy rainfall and strong winds forecasted by IMD could complicate efforts. Authorities have restricted movement within the disaster zone to facilitate rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:13 IST
Wayanad Landslide: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Heavy Rainfall Warning
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue operations progressed to their second day in Wayanad district, Kerala, after a devastating landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site claimed three lives and left five individuals unaccounted for. The incident, which struck at approximately 11:15 am on Tuesday, entombed large portions of the area under debris estimated to be 7 to 10 feet deep.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has imposed a yellow alert on the district, forecasting heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours at isolated locations, further complicating rescue efforts. In response to the potential impact of the weather, local authorities, equipped with a contingent from the NDRF, police, and fire and rescue services, have divided the affected area into four sectors to accelerate search operations for those trapped.

A massive rescue operation is underway, involving multiple agencies and hundreds of personnel. Equipment teams have included two sniffer dogs and two cadaver dogs to aid in locating victims. As search teams focus on locating missing workers and clearing debris, officials have imposed strict limitations on movement within the area to unimpeded emergency operations.

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