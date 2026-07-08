Police Encounter Ends in Suspect's Death Amid Controversy in Baruipur

The main suspect in the brutal rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur met his end in a police encounter on Wednesday morning, as reported by police officials. During a crime scene reconstruction, the suspect, identified as Mondal, allegedly attempted to grab a service weapon, leading to his fatal shooting by law enforcement officers.

Authorities conveyed that Mondal was critically injured in the retaliatory gunfire and was immediately transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's disappearance on Saturday, followed by the grim discovery of her body in a pond, has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the region.

The Baruipur Police District revealed that two additional arrests had been made in the case, indicating significant progress in the investigation. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh mentioned that a Special Investigation Team was formed to manage the inquiry. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari affirmed that the government is implementing all necessary actions to uphold law and order after the unsettling incident.

Attending a press briefing in Baruipur, Adhikari emphasized comprehensive state efforts to prevent similar occurrences, asserting dialogue with the Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Police. In parallel, Trinamool Congress leaders, spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee, organized a candlelight vigil to denounce the heinous crime. Party members alleged that Banerjee faced restrictions by police when attempting to visit the victim's family.