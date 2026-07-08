Mother's Heartbreaking Stand: Refuses to Claim Son's Body After Police Encounter

Sandhya Mondal displayed a shocking level of detachment as she refused to claim the body of her son, Prabhas Mondal, who was killed in a police encounter. According to police officials, the incident occurred during the reconstruction of a crime scene related to a disturbing case in Baruipur.

When two policemen approached her with the news, Mondal declined an offer to visit the hospital. 'I cannot go; my husband is ill,' she explained, expressing no objection to the police's handling of the situation. She asserted that her son's death was deserved, given his criminal actions.

The case has garnered significant attention. A minor girl had been reported missing and subsequently found dead, sparking protests in the community. Amid the investigation, two individuals have been apprehended and efforts led by a Special Investigation Team are ongoing, said officials.