Political Sparks Fly in West Bengal: Minister Ghosh Accuses Opposition of 'Staging Drama' Amidst Protests

Amidst the heightened tensions in West Bengal, Minister Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing critique against the Opposition, accusing them of orchestrating a 'drama' over the recent tragic incident involving a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur. Ghosh questioned the Opposition's historical handling of crime and development issues.

Ghosh stated, 'This popular leader, defeated in elections, is now on the streets protesting. The opportunity to lead was given but wasted. Thousands of crimes occurred under her watch; where was this fervor then?' His comments came as Mamata Banerjee conducted a candlelight protest condemning the incident.

Members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed police interference prevented Banerjee from visiting the victim's family. TMC MP Pratima Mandal conveyed that Banerjee, remaining in contact through party members, reiterated support for the victim. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has pledged severe penalties for those responsible.