Temple Donation Scandal: Inquiry Launched into Baglamukhi Temple's Financial Allegations

Amid allegations of financial misconduct at Madhya Pradesh's Maa Baglamukhi Temple, authorities have set up a probe committee to investigate claims of irregular donation collection. The inquiry will focus on whether a non-governmental committee mishandled funds, bypassing the official temple management system. A detailed report is due in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 11:10 IST
Temple Donation Scandal: Inquiry Launched into Baglamukhi Temple's Financial Allegations
Baglamukhi Mata Temple (Photo / official district administration website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing scandal in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, allegations of financial irregularities at the renowned Maa Baglamukhi Temple have prompted the local authorities to spring into action. The district administration has swiftly assembled a three-member inquiry panel to delve into charges of improper management of charitable donations.

The issue centers around allegations that a non-governmental entity has been independently collecting money, as well as gold and silver offerings from devotees via private bank accounts, circumventing the official temple management. This development follows an order from Agar Malwa Collector Preeti Yadav, who designated District Panchayat CEO B S Solanki to lead the investigation, with District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Municipal Council Chief Mini Agrawal as committee members.

The inquiry is tasked with determining the veracity of claims about a parallel donation collection system operating within the temple grounds. The panel will scrutinize financial records, receipt books, and bank accounts to quantify the collections and verify any irregularities. Additionally, they will investigate the possibility of involvement by any government officials or temple employees. This rigorous investigation is expected to yield results within a week.

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