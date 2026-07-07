Advocate Challenges Digvijay Singh Over Ram Temple Donation Refund

A legal notice has been sent to Congress leader Digvijay Singh by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, demanding an explanation for Singh's pursuit of a refund for his Ram Temple donation. Tripathi, a BJP Legal Cell leader, offered to repay Singh, denouncing the Congress's stance on Hinduism and temple donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:25 IST
Advocate Challenges Digvijay Singh Over Ram Temple Donation Refund
Advocate and BJP leader Shashank Shekhar Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A legal notice has been issued to Congress veteran Digvijay Singh by Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, a Varanasi lawyer and BJP Legal Cell figure, challenging Singh's move to seek a refund for his contribution toward the Ram Temple construction. Tripathi, who occupies notable legal and community positions, sent the notice on July 5, ensuring it reached Singh through both registered post and email.

Tripathi emphasized that the notice was his personal initiative, intended to hold Singh accountable for the reported demand for donation reimbursement. In a discussion with ANI, Tripathi criticized the Congress's historical reluctance to support the Ram Temple project, which culminated with the Supreme Court's approval. He additionally offered to personally refund Singh's Rs 1,11,000 donation, stressing that this was unnecessary for the temple trust or any religious body to handle.

Tripathi alleged that the Congress party's actions aimed to tarnish Hindu beliefs, particularly by doubting the existence of Lord Ram in legal settings, and found Singh's refund request legally and religiously problematic. His notice demanded that Singh provide official documentation for any refund claim and confirmed potential implications of existing financial discrepancies being investigated independently by authorities. Meanwhile, preliminary investigations highlighted significant operational failings and alleged staff misconduct during donation processes.

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