High Court Denies Bail in 2008 Delhi Bomb Blasts Case Amidst Ongoing Trial

The Delhi High Court has refused bail to Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy, implicated in the 2008 Delhi bombings, citing serious allegations and the trial's advanced stage. Despite his 17-year custody, the court emphasized the gravity of the charges and directed the trial's completion within eight months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:38 IST
High Court Denies Bail in 2008 Delhi Bomb Blasts Case Amidst Ongoing Trial
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi High Court declined a bail request for Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy, the alleged media cell head of the Indian Mujahideen, in the 2008 Delhi bombings case, prioritizing the gravity of the charges and significant trial progress over his extended 17-year confinement.

The decision came from a Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Madhu Jain, which instructed the trial court to wrap up proceedings within eight months, in adherence to the Supreme Court's directive from April 2026.

Peerbhoy's prolonged incarceration was noted, but the court deemed it insufficient for bail, considering the terrorist attacks' devastating impact. The High Court pointed out the prima facie evidence against Peerbhoy, including his alleged role in the 'Message of Death' email sent just before the explosions.

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