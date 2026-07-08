Public Outcry and Political Criticism Erupt After Hospital Assault
The assault on a KDMC hospital doctor by Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre has sparked broad condemnation from political leaders, highlighting systemic issues of neglect in Maharashtra's government hospitals. Notable voices have called for accountability through legal measures and shifts in healthcare attitudes to prevent such incidents.
- Country:
- India
The assault on a female doctor at KDMC hospital by Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre has ignited a wave of public and political criticism, casting a spotlight on the long-standing concerns of neglect in Maharashtra's government healthcare system. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad cited recurring instances of government negligence as catalysts for public frustration.
While distancing himself from the violent actions, Gaikwad emphasized that this is a state-wide issue affecting all civil hospitals. "The mindset of government employees working at their own pace is often witnessed first-hand," he remarked. He highlighted the need for systemic changes in hospital conditions.
Other political figures also expressed concerns, with Minister Prakash Abitkar denouncing the attack and reinforcing the importance of adhering to democratic processes. Maharashtra's medical community is demanding action, with ongoing strikes emphasizing the need for reform in response to perceived 'complete lawlessness.'
ALSO READ
-
FAIMA Demands Immediate Action Against Hospital Assaults
-
Controversy Surrounds Alleged Hospital Assault: Public Outrage and Unyielding Support for Local Leader
-
Doctors Strike at Shashtri Nagar: A Stand Against Lawlessness
-
Sena Leader Slams Maharashtra Govt over Alleged Assault on Healthcare Workers
-
Controversial Clash: Hospital Denial Sparks Allegations Against Shiv Sena Corporator