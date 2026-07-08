Public Outcry and Political Criticism Erupt After Hospital Assault

The assault on a female doctor at KDMC hospital by Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre has ignited a wave of public and political criticism, casting a spotlight on the long-standing concerns of neglect in Maharashtra's government healthcare system. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad cited recurring instances of government negligence as catalysts for public frustration.

While distancing himself from the violent actions, Gaikwad emphasized that this is a state-wide issue affecting all civil hospitals. "The mindset of government employees working at their own pace is often witnessed first-hand," he remarked. He highlighted the need for systemic changes in hospital conditions.

Other political figures also expressed concerns, with Minister Prakash Abitkar denouncing the attack and reinforcing the importance of adhering to democratic processes. Maharashtra's medical community is demanding action, with ongoing strikes emphasizing the need for reform in response to perceived 'complete lawlessness.'