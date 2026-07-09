DDA's Crackdown on Encroachment: A Zero-Tolerance Strategy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a stern warning against unauthorized occupation and encroachment on its land, classifying it as a legal offence under government property laws. The Authority announced that such encroachments could be removed without prior notice, and violators will bear the demolition costs. Legal actions, including the filing of FIRs, will follow where necessary.

The agency encouraged citizens to verify the legal status of DDA lands before engaging in property dealings. Additionally, the public is urged to report any encroachments using DDA offices or the DDA-311 mobile app. During a meeting chaired by Delhi's Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Advisory Council reaffirmed its stance against unauthorized land use, stressing the evaluation of 'Perspective for Sustainable Urban Development.'

The Lt. Governor directed the DDA to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on encroachment across the capital, suggesting the extensive use of technology for real-time monitoring. A special enforcement drive was launched, deploying inspection teams to identify unauthorized building deviations. Sandhu also mandated strict punitive measures against major violations, including barring rogue architects and notifying the MCD of hazardous structures.