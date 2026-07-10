United Southern States Strengthen Operation Toofan Against Drug Trafficking

In a significant move to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking in the southern region of India, the states have resolved to enhance their coordination and intelligence-sharing efforts. This commitment was reaffirmed during a crucial meeting of Directors General of Police (DGPs) from the southern states and central enforcement agencies, convened under the banner of Operation Toofan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Home Minister of Keralam, Ramesh Chennithala, heralded this collaborative approach as instrumental in the ongoing battle against the narcotics trade. He emphasized that the primary aim of Operation Toofan is to completely eradicate the drug networks operating within these states. Congratulating the Keralam government for its vigorous implementation of the program, the minister underscored the importance of sustained coordination among states to crack down on cross-border drug syndicates.

The meeting highlighted the challenges posed by international drug mafias, which have increasingly targeted the southern states. Chennithala stressed the need for a unified response that transcends state boundaries. Further, each state committed to nominating a representative responsible for ensuring seamless ongoing coordination. This strengthened regional cooperation marks a pivotal step in confronting the escalating issue of drug trafficking in southern India.