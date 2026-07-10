Tripura Advances Digital Health Revolution with Ayushman Bharat Initiative

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasizes the importance of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission during a health meeting. The mission, aiming to provide digital health identities and integrate health services into a unified platform, has already registered 80% of the state's populace under ABHA accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:06 IST
Tripura Advances Digital Health Revolution with Ayushman Bharat Initiative
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for health infrastructure, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the pivotal role of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in transforming the healthcare landscape of the nation. Speaking at a high-level meeting presided over by Union Minister of Health J P Nadda, Saha underscored the mission's objective to furnish every Indian citizen with a digital health identity, ensuring a secure and integrated framework for health services.

The meeting witnessed attendance from Health Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, alongside other distinguished officials including Union Ministers Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, and Jitin Prasada. The Chief Minister revealed that ABHA accounts, covering around 80% of Tripura's residents, have been successfully established. The state has also achieved full completion of the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professional Registry (HPR).

Dr. Saha announced that Scan and Share services have been employed to issue approximately 18 lakh digital tokens to patients across 31 government hospitals, significantly reducing wait times. In addition, with the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, IGM Hospital serves as a model institution. Plans are underway to integrate the Integrated Hospital Management Information System (IHMIS) with national health portals for seamless data exchange and to launch the National Health Claim Exchange in all government hospitals.

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