A Veteran's Battle: Captain Chunnilal's Struggle for Justice

Ninety-two-year-old Captain Chunnilal, a retired officer of the Indian Army, has accused unidentified individuals of fraudulently mortgaging and selling his agricultural land in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The alleged scam involved forged documents and an impersonator, prompting local police to initiate a comprehensive inquiry.

A veteran of pivotal military conflicts with China and Pakistan, Captain Chunnilal expressed shock and dismay at discovering his family's land, leased as part of the Pong Dam's rehabilitation program, was illicitly transferred despite having the original ownership records. His determined quest for justice, made at an advanced age, highlights the challenges faced by former service members.

Meanwhile, Multan Singh Thakur, the retired officer's son, revealed difficulties in getting authorities to act promptly. Despite multiple attempts to report the fraudulent land transaction, immediate police assistance was lacking. However, following intervention by the Superintendent of Police, an official case was finally registered, providing a glimmer of hope for the officer's family.