A Veteran's Battle: Captain Chunnilal's Struggle for Justice

Captain Chunnilal, a 92-year-old retired Indian Army officer, alleges fraudulent sale of his agricultural land in Rajasthan. Despite possessing original documents, the land was transferred using forged paperwork. Authorities have registered a case, with an investigation underway seeking justice for the war veteran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:50 IST
A Veteran's Battle: Captain Chunnilal's Struggle for Justice
Retired Indian Army officer, Captain Chunnilal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ninety-two-year-old Captain Chunnilal, a retired officer of the Indian Army, has accused unidentified individuals of fraudulently mortgaging and selling his agricultural land in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The alleged scam involved forged documents and an impersonator, prompting local police to initiate a comprehensive inquiry.

A veteran of pivotal military conflicts with China and Pakistan, Captain Chunnilal expressed shock and dismay at discovering his family's land, leased as part of the Pong Dam's rehabilitation program, was illicitly transferred despite having the original ownership records. His determined quest for justice, made at an advanced age, highlights the challenges faced by former service members.

Meanwhile, Multan Singh Thakur, the retired officer's son, revealed difficulties in getting authorities to act promptly. Despite multiple attempts to report the fraudulent land transaction, immediate police assistance was lacking. However, following intervention by the Superintendent of Police, an official case was finally registered, providing a glimmer of hope for the officer's family.

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