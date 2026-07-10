Sushmita Dev Criticizes TMC's Falta Bypoll Strategy as She Joins BJP

Sushmita Dev, once a key figure in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and now the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha bypoll candidate, has launched a sharp critique against her former party's strategy in the upcoming Falta bypolls in West Bengal. Dev stressed that the Trinamool Congress would struggle to revive without self-reflection and acknowledgment of its failings.

Speaking with ANI, Dev highlighted the TMC's absence in actively campaigning for the Falta bypolls, questioning their integrity given their insistence on elected officials resigning if they switch parties. She observed that despite the TMC's earlier influence in Falta, no significant TMC leaders were present there to campaign, leaving voters with unanswered questions.

Dev's remarks come in the context of her recent defection to BJP, alongside former TMC stalwarts, citing adherence to TMC's principle of resigning and seeking re-election after changing parties. She criticized TMC's narrative about development in Bengal, asserting that it eroded public trust. Dev also praised BJP leaders' grassroots support, emphasizing the party's resilience despite electoral defeats.