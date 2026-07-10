Sushmita Dev Criticizes TMC's Falta Bypoll Strategy as She Joins BJP

Former TMC leader Sushmita Dev, now a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll, criticized the TMC's lack of introspection and presence at the Falta bypolls. Dev emphasized the need for the TMC to acknowledge its mistakes and defended her decision to join BJP as aligning with TMC's own principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:35 IST
Sushmita Dev Criticizes TMC's Falta Bypoll Strategy as She Joins BJP
Former TMC MP Sushmita Dev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sushmita Dev, once a key figure in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and now the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha bypoll candidate, has launched a sharp critique against her former party's strategy in the upcoming Falta bypolls in West Bengal. Dev stressed that the Trinamool Congress would struggle to revive without self-reflection and acknowledgment of its failings.

Speaking with ANI, Dev highlighted the TMC's absence in actively campaigning for the Falta bypolls, questioning their integrity given their insistence on elected officials resigning if they switch parties. She observed that despite the TMC's earlier influence in Falta, no significant TMC leaders were present there to campaign, leaving voters with unanswered questions.

Dev's remarks come in the context of her recent defection to BJP, alongside former TMC stalwarts, citing adherence to TMC's principle of resigning and seeking re-election after changing parties. She criticized TMC's narrative about development in Bengal, asserting that it eroded public trust. Dev also praised BJP leaders' grassroots support, emphasizing the party's resilience despite electoral defeats.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026