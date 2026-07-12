Political Tensions Rise in UP Over Meerut Student's Murder

The murder of Lalita Gautam, a Dalit student from Meerut, has ignited a political storm in Uttar Pradesh as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections. Major opposition parties are leveraging the incident to galvanize support, with a Congress delegation led by Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam set to visit the victim's family. The delegation includes all six Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, alongside some Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Accusations of police misconduct have emerged, with the Congress delegation planning to file a complaint demanding the resignation of the Meerut Superintendent of Police due to alleged mishandling of the case. This case has become a significant political battleground, with various parties demonstrating solidarity with the victim's family. Previously, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad have also visited the family to offer condolences.

In response to the escalating tension, Thirot village in Meerut's Rohta area has been placed under tightened security, with a substantial police presence aimed at ensuring law and order. Lalita Gautam, a BA final-year student, vanished from the TP Nagar area and was found dead in a local sugarcane field two days later. Police have stated that the main suspect has been apprehended and assert that appropriate legal actions have been taken. However, recent clashes and accusations of inflammatory actions by unnamed groups remain a concern.