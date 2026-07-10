Khurshid Optimistic About US-Iran Diplomatic Resolution Amid Rising Tensions

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid expressed optimism on Friday about the resolution of ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, emphasizing diplomacy. Khurshid remarked that apart from Israel, no nation favors prolonged conflict, predicting a 'final settlement' will eventually be achieved.

Khurshid's comments follow US President Donald Trump's declaration that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively null, after stating he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic discussions with Tehran. Trump made this position clear at a NATO summit, decrying the peace process as finished.

Highlighting economic repercussions, including disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, Khurshid noted the global impact, particularly on India. He stated the situation necessitates a proactive Indian diplomatic stance, leveraging its credibility and relationships to advocate for regional peace.