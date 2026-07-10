Ram Mandir Trust Under Scrutiny: Supreme Court to Probe Alleged Embezzlement

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions demanding an independent investigation into alleged embezzlement in the Ram Mandir Trust, a matter deeply intertwined with public faith. Former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed his approval, viewing the Supreme Court's intervention as a positive step.

Khurshid emphasized the necessity of a legal investigation, noting that the outcome could lead to further legal proceedings. He acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, highlighting its connection to millions of people's faith. Khurshid questioned the root cause of the alleged financial irregularities but appreciated the judiciary's role in addressing the concerns.

The controversy has ignited intense political debate in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe. Preliminary findings indicated serious security lapses, with staff allegedly hiding cash in personal belongings. Despite opposition demands for accountability, Chief Minister Adityanath vowed strict action against those responsible for the misappropriation of funds.