Ram Mandir Trust Under Scrutiny: Supreme Court to Probe Alleged Embezzlement
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions seeking an independent investigation into funds embezzlement in the Ram Mandir Trust. Former Minister Salman Khurshid welcomes the move, emphasizing the importance of faith-moving legal proceedings. The probe comes amid political unrest, ongoing SIT investigations, and demands for accountability in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions demanding an independent investigation into alleged embezzlement in the Ram Mandir Trust, a matter deeply intertwined with public faith. Former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed his approval, viewing the Supreme Court's intervention as a positive step.
Khurshid emphasized the necessity of a legal investigation, noting that the outcome could lead to further legal proceedings. He acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, highlighting its connection to millions of people's faith. Khurshid questioned the root cause of the alleged financial irregularities but appreciated the judiciary's role in addressing the concerns.
The controversy has ignited intense political debate in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe. Preliminary findings indicated serious security lapses, with staff allegedly hiding cash in personal belongings. Despite opposition demands for accountability, Chief Minister Adityanath vowed strict action against those responsible for the misappropriation of funds.
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