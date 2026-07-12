Delhi's Knowledge Revolution: New Library Inaugurated by Amit Shah

Emphasizing Delhi's swift development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the city’s advancement across various sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at the inauguration of the Jayaprakash Narayan Public Library by Amit Shah, she commended the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for the project's completion.

Gupta expressed her admiration for the new library, noting its significance as a cultural and educational asset. She applauded the central government's role in boosting Delhi’s infrastructural and social progress, indicating that this development wave affects governance city-wide.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the library's resources, which include 32,000 books, 1 crore e-books, and advanced facilities. He encouraged the youth to engage with this knowledge hub, aspiring for it to enhance their intellectual and cultural growth.