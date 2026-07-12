Political Firestorm: Kejriwal and BJP Clash Over Sundarkand Recitation

Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP face off against the BJP in a heated political dispute over the religious recitation of the Sundarkand, with accusations of using religion for political gain. Kejriwal defends the practice, citing opposition as having 'demonic tendencies', while BJP calls it a 'political gimmick'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:32 IST
Political Firestorm: Kejriwal and BJP Clash Over Sundarkand Recitation
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has retaliated against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid a rising political conflict regarding the recitation of the Sundarkand. Kejriwal suggested that opponents of the religious practice exhibit 'demonic tendencies'. According to Kejriwal, it was Lord Rama who noted that in the Kaliyuga, those with such tendencies would oppose the recitation.

This dispute unfolds as tensions mount over Kejriwal's religious initiatives, dismissed by the BJP as mere 'political theatrics'. Kejriwal participated in a Sundarkand Path at Rohini's Japanese Park, alongside wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, as a campaign against alleged donation misappropriation for the Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya. During a press briefing, he accused the BJP of exploiting the revered 'Raam Naam' for votes, claiming betrayal of Lord Ram.

In a fiery rebuttal, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra criticized Kejriwal as a 'political Hindu', accusing him of leveraging religion for electoral advantage whenever elections near. He described the AAP's religious efforts as a 'charade'. Malhotra emphasized the transparency of these actions to the people, asserting that 'Lord Ram stands for truth', and that Delhi's citizens recognize the so-called drama.

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